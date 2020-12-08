Big 12 releases schedule for 2020 football season

Baylor will start its season with Kansas at home on Sept. 28 and end with Oklahoma on the road Dec. 5.

WACO, Texas — The Big 12 released the 2020 football season schedule Wednesday, which includes nine games for the University of Baylor, four at home and five on the road.

The announcement comes after the Big 12 Board of Directors decided to go forward with a season in a vote Tuesday night.

"Ultimately, our student-athletes have indicated their desire to compete in the sports they love this season and it is up to all of us to deliver a safe, medically sound and structured academic and athletic environment for accomplishing that outcome," Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement.

A Baylor spokesman said the Bears will also play a non-conference game but the opponent had not been selected. That game would be held Sept. 12.

The Big 10 and Pac-12 canceled their fall seasons on Tuesday in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall, 52 of the 130 programs in college football have canceled their seasons.