LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine Knights are in Illinois getting ready for the NCAA Division II tournament.

Before they left, they got a send-off from their furry, four-legged good luck charm - Bourbon.

The golden retriever eagerly bounced across the floor, running from player to player during Thursday's practice in Knights Hall.

"Bourbon's a grand champion," said Bellarmine head coach Scotty Davenport. "We just want that championship karma to rub off from Bourbon to our players."

The Knights will play Walsh University in the first round of the tournament on March 16.

