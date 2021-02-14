Bellarmine dominates North Alabama 87-63 for 10th straight win

FLORENCE, Ala. — One night after almost blowing a 17-point lead in a two-point win, Bellarmine left no doubt it would be leaving its latest road trip with a sweep.
The Knights got out to a 16-3 lead to start against North Alabama and never looked back, dominating 87-63 for their 10th straight win. Bellarmine is now 13-5 on the season while being 10-2 in conference play.
"We were sharp," Bellarmine head coach Scotty Davenport said. "We were really crisp. That's the best Saturday game we've played, without a doubt."
It was made clear with an all-around stellar performance on both ends of the floor. Offensively, four Knights (Pedro Bradshaw, Ethan Claycomb, CJ Fleming and Dylan Penn) scored in double figures while the team shot 56% from the field off of 19 assists. Defensively, Bellarmine was all over the Lions, forcing a season-high 27 turnovers while scoring 42 points off of them and racking up 10 steals.
"That was good basketball," Davenport said. "I mean, I loved watching that tonight."
Bellarmine has just four games remaining in the regular season. The Knights go on the road again for their next series, facing North Florida on Feb. 19 and 20. Then, they come back to Freedom Hall to host Liberty in what could be a decisive pair of games on Feb. 26 and 27 to end the regular season. Liberty is right behind Bellarmine in the Atlantic Sun standings.