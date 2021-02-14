Bellarmine dominates North Alabama 87-63 for 10th straight win

The Knights are still on top of the Atlantic Sun.

FLORENCE, Ala. — One night after almost blowing a 17-point lead in a two-point win, Bellarmine left no doubt it would be leaving its latest road trip with a sweep.

The Knights got out to a 16-3 lead to start against North Alabama and never looked back, dominating 87-63 for their 10th straight win. Bellarmine is now 13-5 on the season while being 10-2 in conference play.

🔟 STRAIGHT DUBS MOOD 💪 pic.twitter.com/0yCPU9NMsd — Bellarmine Basketball (@BUKnightsMBB) February 14, 2021

"We were sharp," Bellarmine head coach Scotty Davenport said. "We were really crisp. That's the best Saturday game we've played, without a doubt."

It was made clear with an all-around stellar performance on both ends of the floor. Offensively, four Knights (Pedro Bradshaw, Ethan Claycomb, CJ Fleming and Dylan Penn) scored in double figures while the team shot 56% from the field off of 19 assists. Defensively, Bellarmine was all over the Lions, forcing a season-high 27 turnovers while scoring 42 points off of them and racking up 10 steals.

"That was good basketball," Davenport said. "I mean, I loved watching that tonight."

Brought the energy from the jump and never looked back



Highlights from the road win 🎥 pic.twitter.com/H6acvofT5I — Bellarmine Basketball (@BUKnightsMBB) February 14, 2021