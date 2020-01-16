NEW ORLEANS — There is an arrest warrant out for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

New Orleans Police Department officials confirmed Thursday the former LSU star is wanted for misdemeanor simple battery.

The charge stems from an incident in the Tiger locker room after their National Championship victory in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Monday night.

A video on Twitter shows Beckham, 27, confronting and allegedly spanking a police officer during the Tigers' celebrations.

The officer was reportedly threatening to arrest LSU players who were smoking cigars.

A spokesman for the Superdome said, "We are aware of the security guard video, at this point we have no comment."

The Browns organization issued a statement Thursday regarding the warrant, saying:

"We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter. They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation."

News of the warrant comes as LSU is also investigating Beckham for allegedly handing out cash to Tigers players after the game, which could be in violation of NCAA rules.

Beckham was born in Baton Rouge and attended high school at Isidore Newman in New Orleans. He was a part of the Tigers' SEC-winning 2011 team and was named First-team all conference his senior year. He was drafted to the New York Giants 12th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, where his first-year performance earned him Offensive Rookie of the Year.

He was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

In Louisiana, a simple battery conviction can result in a $1,000 fine or up to six months in prison.

