University of Louisville women's basketball 2023-24 ACC schedule revealed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville fans, rejoice! The 2023-24 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) schedule for women's basketball is here!

The Cardinals will have nine away games and nine home games during the ACC conference, for a total of 18 games according to a UofL spokesperson.

As for the season, the Cards will have 16 home games at the KFC Yum! Center, and 19 of their 31 games will be broadcast on national television this year.

Tickets for the upcoming 2023-24 Women's basketball season are still available, and people can renew or buy their season tickets by following the appropriate links.

