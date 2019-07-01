(WHAS11) –Spalding University sophomore guard Marcus Montgomery scored a school-record of 51 points in the NCAA Division III Golden Eagles’ 133-121 loss at Greenville on Saturday, Jan. 5.

Due to his effort, Montgomery was named the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Week. His record of 51 points was the second-most ever by a player in a SLIAC game.

Montgomery, a Butler High School alumnus, finished 18 of 29 from the floor, including 6 of 11 from 3-point range, and made all nine of his free throws against Greenville.

His previous career high was 25 points, he had previously hit that three times.

Montgomery, a former backup is averaging 16.9 points this season, including 24.5 over his past six games.

Spalding returns to the court on Wednesday, Jan. 9, at MacMurray.