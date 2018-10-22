RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Kansas is No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll.

Bill Self's Jayhawks earned 37 of 65 first-place votes in results released Monday. That was nearly double that of second-ranked Kentucky.

The Jayhawks lost three starters from last year's Final Four team, but have a restocked roster that includes transfer help from Memphis and California.

Gonzaga is No. 3, followed by Duke and Virginia to round out the top 5. The rest of the top 10 is: No. 6 Tennessee, No. 7 Nevada, No. 8 North Carolina, reigning national champion Villanova at 9 and Michigan State at 10.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has seven ranked teams, the most for any conference. The Southeastern Conference has five teams in the poll.

Click here for more AP college basketball.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.