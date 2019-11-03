On Tuesday, March 12, at noon, 2 p.m., and 7 p.m. WHAS11 will air ACC Basketball Tournament games.
The following news broadcasts and ABC programs will be preempted and/or delayed broadcast on March 12:
- 12 p.m. “WHAS11 NEWS at Noon” will be preempted. (No noon news)
- 1 p.m. “Strahan & Sara” will be delayed broadcast on Saturday, March 16 at 1 p.m.
- 2 p.m. “General Hospital” will be delayed broadcast on the same day (overnight - Tuesday night/Wednesday morning) at 1:35 a.m.
- 3 p.m. “Daily Blast Live” will be preempted. (No Daily Blast Live)
- 4 p.m. “WHAS11 News at 4 p.m.” (a good portion of the 4 p.m. news will be preempted)
- 7 p.m. “Entertainment Tonight” will be preempted (NO Entertainment Tonight)
- 7:30 p.m. “Inside Edition” will be preempted (No Inside Edition)
- 8 p.m. “The Bachelor: Season Finale” WILL AIR AT NORMAL TIME (We will move the 2nd half of the Boston College vs. Pittsburgh game to WHAS11's D2 at 8 p.m.)