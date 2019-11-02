The NBA is going to investigate whether league rules were broken when Philadelphia's Ben Simmons inquired about meeting with Los Angeles Lakers president Magic Johnson for playing tips.

League spokesman Mike Bass said Monday that the league will look at the matter. Johnson revealed over the weekend that Simmons expressed a desire to meet, and indicated that he would be willing to partake in such a session with the 76ers' starting point guard.

76ers general manager Elton Brand, however, told Philadelphia radio station WPEN that when the request was made about a month ago, he declined. Brand says it was presented to him by members of Simmons' inner circle.

The Lakers have been fined twice, once for $50,000 and once for $500,000, since 2017 for impermissible contact with or comments about players.