LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Louisville Freshman guard David Johnson suffered a shoulder injury in basketball practice on Monday, July 22.

Due to this injury, he will be sidelined potentially for 4-6 months. Louisville Athletics said an MRI showed there was damage to his left shoulder, his non-shooting arm. The injury happened during a team workout. Johnson will need surgery.

“This is tough news on David for sure,” said UofL Head Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Mack. “I feel badly for DJ because of his excitement level to start his college career. He was having an excellent summer to date and we will miss him over the next few months. Knowing David’s work ethic, he will put in the time to get back as quickly as possible and be ready to impact our team this season. ”

A four-year starter at Trinity High School in Louisville, Johnson averaged 16.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and four assists as a senior last season while leading the Shamrocks to a 30-8 record and the Kentucky state championship. He was the MVP of the Kentucky Sweet 16 state championship, totaling 22 points, 12 rebounds, four blocked shots and two assists in Trinity’s victory over Scott County in the title game.