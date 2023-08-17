Louisville basketball great Wesley Cox in need of help after legs amputated

Cox was a Kentucky high school all-American and had a stellar career for the Cardinals in the 1970s.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville basketball legend is in need of help after a series of health issues led to both of his legs being amputated.

Wesley Cox went to the emergency room about a year ago for an irregular heartbeat. A medical emergency forced the University of Louisville Athletics Hall of Famer to have both legs amputated below the knee in the days since.

Cox spoke to reporters Thursday about his condition.

"I learned to accept what has happened to me," Cox said. "It's slowing me down, but it's not stopping me. You just have to make the adjustments."

Friends set up a GoFundMe this week to help Cox with medical bills. You can donate at this link.

"[It's] a devastating procedure for anyone, but amplified for a person who was once a terrific athlete that rose to the professional ranks," said friend Kenny Klein.

Cox also needs assistance to purchase prosthetics, equip his home to meet his physical demands and receive dialysis three times a week -- all of which are beyond what his insurance will cover.

His first leg was removed almost a year ago and the second was amputated more recently. Cox described that ER visit from last year that changed the rest of his life.

"I went to the doctor for Afib and I was waiting for the doctor to tell me what that was all about," he said. "This one guy walked by and said, 'Hey buddy, your foot's leaking.' I raised it up and my big toe was leaking blood. I didn't know where it was coming from. I didn't step on any tacks."

The doctor informed Cox his foot was "dead" due to major circulation issues.

"I can never wake up and say, 'Woe is me.' I was never that type of person," Cox said. "They told me what I needed to do and I'm doing it. Doing it slowly, but I'm doing it."

Cox was a standout player at Male High School in Louisville before playing in college at U of L from 1973-1977 for legendary head coach Denny Crum. He ranks in the top 20 all-time at Louisville in points (1,578) and rebounds (832).

As senior, Cox averaged 16.5 points, eight rebounds and 2.1 assists a game, and was named a first team Converse All-American. He helped the Cardinals win three conference championships and reach the NCAA Final Four in 1975.

Cox said he feels a ton of support from the city and university.

"I'm glad I came here," he said. "A lot of times, once players are gone, they're gone. They just had [an event] for me this past Saturday and to see all the players come back and appreciate what you've done -- I don't think I've done anything other than just play ball -- but they saw it as more than that. That's a plus."

Cox said he's grateful for any financial support he receives and wishes he could thank everyone personally.

Cox was drafted with the 18th overall pick in the NBA draft by the Golden State Warriors. He was inducted into the U of L Athletics Hall of Fame in 1991.