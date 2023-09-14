Louisville men's basketball releases 2023-24 non-conference schedule

UofL released their non-conference slate Thursday. The Cardinals are entering the second year of the Kenny Payne era.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men's basketball team will meet multiple blue bloods during the 2023-24 non-conference slate.

The school announced its non-league schedule Thursday headlined by the annual showdown with Kentucky, which will take place Thursday, Dec. 21, at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville. The Cardinals will also take on Texas Sunday, Nov. 19, at the Empire Classic in New York.

“We are excited to play in front of our passionate fan base this season,” head coach Kenny Payne said. “Our non-conference schedule will allow us to prepare against challenging competition and provide a competitive atmosphere that our team is looking forward to. We’re thrilled to show you the high-character and competitive group that will be wearing the Cardinal uniform this season.”

The Cardinals will open the regular season at home Nov. 6 against Maryland-Baltimore County. The only true road game will be Dec. 9 at DePaul.

UofL will play Texas in the first game of the Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden, and then meet either defending national Champion UConn or Indiana.

The full non-conference schedule is below:

Louisville will have a rematch with Bellarmine at home on Nov. 29. The small private school across town stunned the Cardinals last season, beating them 67-66 in just its third season as a Division I program.

Times and television assignments will be released at a later date. Louisville’s ACC schedule will also be released by the conference in the coming weeks.

Louisville is coming off its worst season in modern history. The Cards went 4-28 (2-18 ACC) in Payne's first year leading the team.