Tennessee takes down No. 4 Kentucky in Knoxville 76-63

The Volunteers ran their home record to 14-0 this season with their eighth straight SEC victory.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Santiago Vescovi scored 18 points and Chandler Kennedy added 17 points to lead No. 16 Tennessee to a 76-63 victory over No. 4 Kentucky at Thompson-Boling Arena Tuesday.

Zakai Zeigler and John Fulkerson each added 14 points as the Volunteers ran their home record to 14-0 this season with their eighth straight SEC victory.

The Wildcats were led by Oscar Tshiebwe's 13 points and 15 rebounds. Jacob Toppin and Davion Mintz each had 11 points.

Head coach John Calipari got rung up arguing a foul call. Then, a double technical was whistled when Fulkerson went headlong into the Kentucky bench, prompting some pushing and shoving.

Kentucky is now 21-5 on the season, ending a six-game winning streak.

Up next for the Wildcats is a game against Alabama at Rupp Arena on Saturday.

MORE SPORTS NEWS

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.