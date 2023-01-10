Kentucky Wildcats, Indiana Hoosiers basketball rivalry to resume for four years

Each team will get two home games, with one to be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the biggest college basketball rivalries will resume in 2025.

The University of Kentucky and University of Indiana announced Tuesday their teams will face off each year from 2025-2028. The Wildcats and Hoosiers have not played each other in the regular season since 2011.

Each team will play twice at home, with one of IU's home games to be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

“This is a really important rivalry to our fans and the game of college basketball, and we’re happy to bring it back,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “Mike [Woodson] and I have been friends for years and I have the utmost respect for him as a coach and as a man. Let’s do this!”

The series schedule is:

Dec. 20, 2025 – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Ky.

Dec. 27, 2026 – Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind. (IU home game)

Dec. 18, 2027 – Rupp Arena Central Bank Center, Lexington, Ky.

Dec. 16, 2028 – Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

“This is a great day for our program and our fans,” Indiana Coach Mike Woodson said. “Indiana-Kentucky is one of the best rivalries in college basketball, with so many great games over the years. We worked hard to get this done, and I could not be happier to be playing Kentucky once again.”

Indiana pulled out a thrilling 73-72 victory over Kentucky in the most recent meeting when Christian Watford drained a three-pointer at the buzzer to beat the Wildcats, who were ranked No. 1 at the time. The 14-year regular season lapse is the longest in the series since the two college basketball bluebloods went 21 years between regular season encounters from 1944 to 1965.

IU and UK have faced each other twice in the NCAA Tournament since 2011, with each team winning once.