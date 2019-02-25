NEW YORK (AP) - Gonzaga is back atop the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll.

The Zags moved up a spot Monday to begin a second stint at No. 1 this season, both times replacing Duke at the top. Gonzaga (27-2) spent two weeks at No. 1 after beating the Blue Devils to win the Maui Invitational in November.

Virginia moved up a spot to No. 2, while the Blue Devils fell to third after losing at home to rival North Carolina - which climbed to a season-high fifth behind Kentucky.

Michigan State, Tennessee, Houston, Michigan and Marquette rounded out the top 10.

Preseason No. 1 Kansas fell to 15th, the Jayhawks' lowest ranking since January 2014.

Wofford checked in at No. 24 for its first AP poll appearance in program history.

Louisville is sitting at No. 26.