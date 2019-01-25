TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Asia Durr bounced back from her worst game of the season with 29 points, and No. 4 Louisville jumped out to an early lead in a 68-49 win over No. 22 Florida State on Thursday night.

Durr shot 10 of 16 from the floor with seven rebounds to lead the Cardinals (18-1, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) to their fourth straight victory. The senior guard had her 49th career 20-point game five days after scoring only eight in a win over Wake Forest.

Kiah Gillespie had 13 points and six rebounds for Florida State (16-3, 4-2). Nicki Ekhomu added 11 points.

Kylee Shook grabbed nine rebounds for Louisville, which had a 37-25 edge on the boards. The 6-foot-4 Shook also had eight points and five blocks.

Sam Fuehring scored 11 points for the Cardinals.

Louisville used an 18-2 run to build a 20-6 advantage after the first quarter. The Cardinals led 32-23 at halftime and by double figures throughout the second half.

RELATED: Louisville outlasts NC State 84-77

Louisville shot 55.6 percent (25 of 45) from the floor and 45.5 percent (5 of 11) from 3-point range.

Florida State shot 32.1 percent (18 of 56) from the field and just 16.7 percent (3 of 18) from beyond the 3-point arc.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals recorded their 14th win by 10 or more points. Louisville was ninth in the nation with a 20.3 scoring margin going into the game.

Florida State: The Seminoles trailed by double digits most of the way and were unable to defeat Louisville for a second straight season

UP NEXT

Louisville hosts Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Florida State plays at Virginia Tech on Sunday.