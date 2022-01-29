Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski emotional after receiving special gifts before Louisville game

The moment, featuring fellow Hall of Famer and former Louisville Coach Denny Crum, had the crowd on their feet for this shining moment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Before Louisville’s basketball game against No. 9 Duke on Saturday, the Cardinals honored Coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Crum presented Coach K with a Duke-inspired custom Louisville Slugger bat while interim Coach Mike Pegues gave him an etched Maker’s Mark bottle. Louisville called the moment “A tip of the cap and a uniquely Louisville gift.”

The Duke legend was moved that Crum took part in this moment.

He embraced the Louisville legend and said he’s always admired Crum for his legacy.

“They could not have honored me in higher manner then to have Denny here. get emotional, He's one of the true icons of the game and someone that I've admired my entire life when he worked for Coach Wooden and the amazing job he did here. Anyway, that was really special, I hugged him a few times. That was really a great thing, so, thank you,” Krzyzewski said.

He went on to call the Louisville program one of the all-time best and cited their tradition of excellence and high play.

The Blue Devils defeated the Cardinals 74-65.

