Bellarmine celebrates ASUN conference win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Last Tuesday, Bellarmine beat Jacksonville to take the ASUN conference title.
Monday afternoon in the Centro Atrium, students, staff, and fans had a chance to officially thank the 2022 ASUN Champions!
The Knights rolled into the championship game with a 9-4 home court record and averaging 69.9 points per game.
CJ Fleming scored a career-high 27 points, Dylan Penn added 22
Bellarmine beat Liberty 53-50 in the semifinals to reach their first chance to play in the championship game to advance to the ASUN Championship game.
The Knights, in the second of a four-year transition to D-1 are not ineligible for the NCAA Tournament.