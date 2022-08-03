Bellarmine celebrates ASUN conference win

While the team won't be able to compete at the NCAA tournament, there's a lot of new success to celebrate.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Last Tuesday, Bellarmine beat Jacksonville to take the ASUN conference title.

Monday afternoon in the Centro Atrium, students, staff, and fans had a chance to officially thank the 2022 ASUN Champions!

The Knights rolled into the championship game with a 9-4 home court record and averaging 69.9 points per game.

CJ Fleming scored a career-high 27 points, Dylan Penn added 22

Bellarmine beat Liberty 53-50 in the semifinals to reach their first chance to play in the championship game to advance to the ASUN Championship game.