NBA Draft | Six former UK, IU players added to NBA rosters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four athletes from local colleges heard their names called Thursday night in the NBA Draft, and two more signed free-agent contracts Friday.

Cason Wallace was the first name heard Thursday, who was drafted 10th overall by the Dallas Mavericks. The former University of Kentucky guard was traded, though, to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Next up was former Indiana University shooter and point man Jalen Hood-Schifino. He was drafted 17th overall by the LA Lakers.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, who led the Hoosiers with 20.9 points per game in the 22-23 season, was taken by the Golden State Warriors with the 57th pick.

And with the 58th and final pick of the night, Chris Livingston of UK was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks.

On Friday, former UK forward Jacob Toppin signed a contract with the New York Knicks, meaning he may get a chance to play with his high-flying brother Obi Toppin.

And former Kentucky star center Oscar Tshiebwe signed a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers.

