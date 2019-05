LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Looking to catch Louisville Cardinals Baseball in action as they head to the ACC Tournament?

Check out the schedule to see which teams go head-to-head.

Tuesday, May 21

No. 12 Boston College vs. No. 8 Clemson, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 10 Wake Forest vs. No. 6 Florida State, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Duke, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Wednesday, May 22

No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 12 Boston College, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 2 Georgia Tech vs. No. 11 Notre Dame, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 9 Virginia vs. No. 5 North Carolina, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Thursday, May 23

No. 8 Clemson vs. No. 1 Louisville, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 4 Miami vs. No. 9 Virginia, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 3 NC State vs. No. 10 Wake Forest, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Friday, May 24

No. 7 Duke vs. No. 2 Georgia Tech, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 5 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Miami, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 6 Florida State vs. No. 3 NC State, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Saturday, May 25

Pool A Winner vs. Pool D Winner, 1 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Pool B Winner vs. Pool C Winner, 5 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Sunday, May 26

ACC Championship, Noon (ESPN2)

â–ºMake it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.