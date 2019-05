LOS ANGELES (AP) - Hyun-Jin Ryu took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, Corey Seager hit a grand slam and the Los Angeles Dodgers blanked the Washington Nationals 6-0 on Sunday to split a four-game series that featured three shutouts.

Nationals newcomer Gerardo Parra, who hit a grand slam Saturday night, played spoiler at Dodger Stadium again by breaking up Ryu's no-hit bid with one out in the eighth. Parra drove the left-hander's 105th pitch deep to left-center, where it bounced on the warning track and over the wall for a ground-rule double that ended up being Washington's only hit of the day.

Prior to that, the lone Nationals baserunner was Brian Dozier, who walked with one out in the fourth.

Ryu (5-1) struck out nine in eight innings and threw a career-high 116 pitches, 79 for strikes. He tossed a four-hit shutout in his previous start Tuesday against Atlanta.

It was the second time Ryu carried a no-hitter into the eighth at Dodger Stadium. He held Cincinnati hitless in 2014 until Todd Frazier led off the eighth with a double.

Seager broke the game open in the bottom of the eighth with his second career slam. He also had an RBI in the second inning on a sacrifice fly that scored Cody Bellinger with the first Dodgers run.

Bellinger backed Ryu with an outstanding defensive play that preserved the no-hit bid in the sixth. Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg appeared to hit a line-drive single to right field, but Bellinger grabbed the ball on one hop and fired to first base in time to get Strasburg.

Washington challenged the call, but it stood after a replay review.

Anthony Rendon flied out to the left field warning track, just in front of the short wall, to end the top of the seventh.

Strasburg (3-3) didn't allow a hit until Turner singled with one out in the fourth. He scored on Alex Verdugo's grounder.

Strasburg yielded two runs and four hits in six innings. He struck out seven.