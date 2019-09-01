LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two groups are partnering together to give away a unique piece of memorabilia to one lucky baseball fan.

The Red Sox Foundation and Louisville Slugger are offering a chance to win a limited-edition Red Sox World Series Louisville Slugger baseball bat autographed by players and coaches of the 2018 championship Boston team.

The bat is No. 1 of 2,018 limited edition baseball bats produced by Louisville Slugger in celebration of the 2018 World Series Champions.

The sweepstakes runs from January 7 through January 20, 2019.

November 8, 2018, Boston, MA: An autographed World Series Boston Red Sox bat is displayed at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Thursday, November 8, 2018. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox)

Louisville Slugger/Boston Red Sox

To enter the competition, fans can make a donation to the Red Sox Foundation. They will receive entries as a gift for their respective donation - one entry for every $10 donated. Donations can be submitted online or by mail.

Proceeds from the sweepstakes will toward Corporacion Milagros del Amor, a charitable organization recommended by Red Sox Manager Alex Cora. The organization provides water, ready-to-eat food, and basic necessities to individuals and families Puerto Rico who are in great need due to the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

The winner of the contest will be selected via a random drawing on Sunday, January 27. The odds of winning are based on the number of eligible entries allowed. The winner will be notified by the Red Sox Foundation via email and telephone on the day of the drawing.

For more details and official rules, visit redsox.com/win.

While the bat numbered "1" is the only one signed by members of the championship Red Sox team, fans can purchase limited edition Louisville Slugger bats numbered up to 2,018 at slugger.com.

