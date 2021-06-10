Louisville Slugger Field returns to full stadium capacity

In celebration of full capacity, the Bats are hosting a "Re-Opening Night" June 22 which includes a buy-one-get-one-free ticket special and $1 concessions.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Bats announced that they received approval to operate Louisville Slugger Field at full capacity for the remainder of the season.

Kentucky is set to end capacity restrictions and the mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents June 11. Fully-vaccinated fans do not have to wear masks at Bats home games.

In anticipation for full capacity, the Bats are hosting a "Re-Opening Night" June 22. Fans will be treated to a buy-one-get-one-free ticket special on all lower-level seats for the game against the Indianapolis Indians at 7 p.m.

“We’re so thrilled to welcome back a full crowd to Louisville Slugger Field,” Bats Executive Vice President, Greg Galiette, said. “The best part of each season is seeing the smiling faces on fans at the ballpark night in and night out. We can’t wait to see everyone back at the park and we hope fans will take advantage of the ticket special to pack Louisville Slugger Field for our first full-capacity game in nearly a year and a half.”

The game is expected to feature a post-game fireworks show and $1 concessions throughout the evening.

Fans can purchase the BOGO, lower-level tickets for as low as $11.

Tickets are available online, in-person at the Bats box office or by calling, (502) 212-2287.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.