Ethan the dog to 'throw' first pitch at Louisville Bats game

Ethan's pitch is Friday during Louisville Slugger Field's Hops and Hounds night. Attendees can take their four-legged friends with them to the park.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's favorite four-legged friend is set to "throw" out the first pitch at the Louisville Bats game Friday. Ethan the dog will take the mound at 7 p.m. as the Bats play the Toledo Mud Hens.

Ethan's recovery captivated the city as the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) attempted to save his life after he was left at the organization emaciated. The dog was later adopted after in March by KHS's facilities director.

Louisville Slugger Field is hosting it's first ever Hops and Hounds event presented by Club K9 & the Louisville Ale Trail. Owners are welcome to take their dogs to the game in designated sections of the stadium.

Additionally, a Hops and Hounds ticket package is available for guests. The pack includes a game ticket, choice of three local craft beers and a souvenir mug.

We've got a celebrity coming to Hops & Hounds! Ethan the dog will be throwing out the first pitch this Friday at Slugger Field! 👀 Don't miss Ethan's first pitch! atmilb.com/3ltsRg7 Posted by Louisville Bats on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

To attend the game with your pet, your dog must have a ticket as well. For more information on Hops and Hounds night, click here.

Good luck to Ethan for his big night on the mound!

