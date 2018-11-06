WASHINGTON (AP) - Brandon Crawford went 4 for 4 with a two-run homer, and the San Francisco Giants dealt Max Scherzer his first loss in more than two months, defeating the Washington Nationals 2-0 on Sunday.



After Pablo Sandoval walked leading off the fourth, Crawford homered into the second deck in right for his eighth of the season. He singled in the first and doubled in the sixth and eighth innings. Since May 1, Crawford is hitting an MLB-best .439 (58-for-132) and has raised his average to .338.



Derek Holland (4-6), a 10-year veteran facing Washington for the first time, allowed three hits and two walks in five innings as five pitchers combined for the three-hitter. Hunter Strickland pitched the ninth for his 13th save.



Scherzer (10-2) had won nine straight decisions since his last loss on April 4. He allowed two runs and four hits while striking out nine over seven innings. He struck out the side on 11 pitches in the second inning in the midst of six straight strikeouts.



Austin Jackson had the Giants' only other hit against Scherzer.



Holland allowed the first two Nationals to reach in the second but induced a double-play grounder from Michael A. Taylor and struck out Wilmer Difo.



The Giants took two of three games from the Nationals.



TRAINER'S ROOM



Giants: OF Gorkys Hernandez, who was hit in the ribs in the eighth inning Saturday, was out of the lineup. Manager Bruce Bochy said Hernandez was available to pinch hit Sunday and to play Monday. ... 1B/OF Brandon Belt (appendix removed on June 1) will begin taking swings tomorrow. ... RHP Johnny Cueto (right elbow inflammation) and RHP Jeff Samardzija (right shoulder tightness) are both expected to throw 40-pitch bullpen sessions Monday.



Nationals: 2B Daniel Murphy (right knee surgery) rejoined the team Sunday, taking batting practice and fielding grounders. He'll accompany the team to New York where they open a two-game series Tuesday against the Yankees. ... RHP Stephen Strasburg (right shoulder inflammation) and RHP Brandon Kintzler (right forearm flexor strain) were placed on the 10-day disabled list. RHP Trevor Gott and RHP Wander Suero were recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.



UP NEXT



Giants: LHP Madison Bumgarner (0-1, 3.00 ERA) makes his second start of the season as San Francisco begins a four-game series at Miami. He's 2-3 with a 4.73 ERA in in seven starts against Miami.



Nationals: RHP Tanner Roark (3-6, 3.56 ERA) makes his first career start against the Yankees Tuesday night.

