Remembering Joe Morgan: 'Symbol of all-around excellence'

Joe Morgan died Sunday at his home in Danville, California, at 77.

Baseball is mourning the loss of Hall of Fame second baseman Joe Morgan. Morgan became the sparkplug of the Big Red Machine for Cincinnati in the 1970s.

He died Sunday at his home in Danville, California, at 77. Commissioner Rob Manfred calls him a “symbol of all-around excellence.”

Teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Johnny Bench says Morgan “wasn’t just the best second baseman in baseball history, he was the best player I ever saw and one of the best people I’ve ever known."

