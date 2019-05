LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Bellarmine Knights are headed to the NCAA Division II baseball tournament.

The Knights took down Illinois-Springfield in the GLVC Tournament final 4-3.

This makes the fourth GLVC Tournament championship for Bellarmine after they won titles in 1980, 1989 and 2013.

During the 2013 tournament, Bellarmine went 4-0.

This is Bellarmine’s third straight year headed to the tournament.