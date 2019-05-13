BALTIMORE (AP) - Chris Davis homered in his return to the cleanup spot in Baltimore's batting order, going deep for the second time in three games to help the Orioles beat the Los Angeles Angels with a 5-1 Sunday and avoid a three-game sweep.

Davis hit cleanup for the first time since Aug. 27. The 33-year-old, in the fourth season of a $161 million, seven-year contract, is hitting .290 (18 for 62) with five home runs and 17 RBIs since stopping an 0-for-54 skid on April 13, a record hitless streak among position players.

Davis homered off rookie Griffin Canning (1-1) leading off the second and Stevie Wilkerson went deep two batters later. Dwight Smith Jr. hit a two-run homer in the third for a 4-1 lead, and Pedro Severino connected in the sixth against Noé Ramirez as for the Orioles stopped a four-game losing streak.

Mike Trout hit his ninth home run, the major league-high 84th off Baltimore this season, and also walked twice for Los Angeles. Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani got the day off and Albert Pujols was 0 for 4 as the Angels' DH, lowering his batting average to .217.

Rookie John Means (5-3) allowed one run, four hits and three walks in six innings, throwing a season-high 110 pitches and lowering his ERA from 2.48 to 2.33. The Angels fell to 4-11 against left-handed starters.

In a game that started 2 hours, 42 minutes late because of rain, Canning made his third big league start and gave up four runs, five hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings.