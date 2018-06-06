LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – As Bob Baffert continues training Justify for this Saturday’s Belmont Stakes, he took a little time to hit the baseball diamond Tuesday.

The trainer threw out the first pitch at Citi Field in New York.

The Belmont Stakes draw was held at the stadium just before the game between the Mets and the Baltimore Orioles.

Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Justify received the first post position.

He’ll leave Churchill Downs for New York Wednesday in his quest for the Triple Crown.

