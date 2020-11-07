Austin Cindric completes Xfinity sweep at Kentucky Speedway

SPARTA, Kentucky — Austin Cindric dominated Friday night to sweep the NASCAR Xfinity Series doubleheader at Kentucky Speedway.
A night after racing to his first career oval victory in an overtime finish, the Team Penske driver was even stronger in the No. 22 Ford Mustang in the 300-mile capper. Cindric was third in the first stage, won the second and stretched it out in the final segment. He trailed briefly on the final restart, then sliced through two cars out of Turn 2 and rolled to victory by 2.262 seconds over points leader Chase Briscoe in the No. 98 Ford.
Just after Cindric celebrated his victory with a burnout, drivers Harrison Burton and Noah Gragson argued before throwing punches in a fight that lasted several moments before they were separated.
