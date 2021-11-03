Athletes appeal to NCAA in protest of anti-transgender laws

They are asking the organization to refuse to schedule championships in states that have banned transgender participation in sports.

More than 500 college athletes have signed a letter to the NCAA Board of Governors asking the organization to refuse to schedule championships in states that have banned transgender participation in sports.

The move follows a wave of legislative efforts across the country, including in Idaho, aimed at transgender athletes.

The letter to the NCAA asks the board to uphold the organization's nondiscrimination policy, citing the decision to move championships out of North Carolina in 2016 in response to House Bill 2, which legislated transgender use of public restrooms.

"It is imperative that we know we are safe and supported in the NCAA no matter where we travel to compete," the letter reads, in part. "It is impossible for female athletes to feel safe and supported in environments where their personal identity and integrity is questioned."

So far, the NCAA has not responded to the letter.

Last year, Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed into law the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act." The law bans transgender athletes from competing on girls' and women's sports teams in the state.

At the time, it was the first and only such law in the United States, the legality of which is still waiting to be determined in court.

Since the bill became law, it has become the basis for similar laws in other states. Currently, 25 states are considering bills that would ban transgender people from participating in women's sports.

On Thursday, Mississippi became the second state to pass such legislation. And South Dakota's governor is expected to soon sign that state's version into law.