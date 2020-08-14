ASUN postpones 2020 Fall Sports season

ATLANTA — The University of North Alabama's fall sports competition in women's soccer, volleyball and men and women's cross country will be moved to the spring semester after the ASUN Conference Presidents' Council announcement today to postpone all ASUN regular season and ASUN Championship competition for the 2020 fall semester due to ongoing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.



"Obviously this is a huge disappointment," said ASUN Commissioner Ted Gumbart. "Anyone who follows college sports understands the dynamics that brought us to this decision, but that doesn't mean we like it. My feelings right now? COVID stinks. If you weren't putting my words into a public release, I might put it another way."



The Presidents' Council decision on no fall competition will also apply to intercollegiate competition for any ASUN sponsored sports that have a designated spring championship.



The ASUN Presidents' Council also affirmed that providing a spring season for the fall sports remains an ASUN priority. The ASUN winter sports of Men's and Women's Basketball and Men's and Women's Indoor Track & Field are not impacted by this decision.