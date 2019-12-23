LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UConn is back on top of The Associated Press women's basketball poll after former No. 1 Stanford lost.

The Huskies have spent a record 243 weeks in the top spot of the poll.

Oregon, Oregon State, South Carolina and the Cardinal round out the first five teams in the poll.

UConn received 19 first place votes from the national media panel. Oregon garnered five, Oregon State four and South Carolina one.

