LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the latest edition of the men's basketball AP Poll, Louisville jumps back into the Top Five for the first time since December. UofL won two games this past week defeating both Boston College and NC State on the road. This marks the 135th time in program history that the Cards have appeared in the Top Five.

No. 5 UofL is 19-3 on the season and 9-1 in the ACC, first in the conference.

The Wildcats went 1-1 in last week's action with a win against Vanderbilt and a road loss against now No. 11 Auburn. Kentucky is 16-5 overall and 6-2 in the SEC, third in the conference.

Rounding out the top five is Baylor, Gonzaga, Kansas and San Diego State.

Both No. 5 Louisville and No. 13 Kentucky have two games this week.

For the full AP Poll click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.











