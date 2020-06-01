LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gonzaga, Duke and Kansas remain atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll.

The Bulldogs received 54 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel. The Blue Devils had nine first-place votes and the Jayhawks two. No. 4 Baylor moved into the top five for the first time in three years and undefeated Auburn was up to No. 5. Butler climbed five spots to No. 6 for the program's highest ranking ever.

You can see the full poll here.

