Angel McCoughtry proving doubters wrong with Las Vegas Aces

The Louisville legend recovered from a knee injury and left the only WNBA team she had known for the Aces.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On July 26, Louisville legend Angel McCoughtry played her first WNBA game in almost two years. The former Cardinal had recovered from a season-ending knee injury. Naturally, an adjustment back to the highest level of women's basketball would be expected.

Not for a five-time All-Star, two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time WNBA scoring champion. She dropped 25 points and didn't get why anyone would expect any different.

"I'm surprised that everybody else is surprised," McCoughtry said. "My mind never left the game. My skills didn't leave the game. I didn't lose confidence in myself, I believe in myself. But I lost a lot of respect for people who didn't believe in me.

"I saw a difference in how I was treated because I'm hurt. The injury is probably one of the best things to happen to me. The injury allowed me to see where I'm valued, where I need to be."

That wasn't where the 33-year-old had spent her entire career since being the top draft pick in 2009. McCoughtry had been the face of the Atlanta Dream franchise. But she didn't feel like the organization was treating her right while recovering from the injury.

"It was probably one of the most disappointing, most hurtful things in my career," McCoughtry said. "I asked Atlanta, could I commentate a game when I was hurt? I couldn't even do that. You mean to tell me the best player in franchise history can't commentate a game when she's hurt?

"I've given you my heart, I've given you my blood, sweat and tears. I need you right now. And to kind of just be pushed away and just to hear the things that I've heard that were out there hurt. But those create the journey."

Which saw Angel spread her wings to the Las Vegas Aces. She joined the team as a free agent after meeting with head coach Bill Laimbeer. The two had dinner in Louisville, where Laimbeer sold the former Cardinal on the move by explaining how he gets involved with his players beyond hoops.

"He was saying, 'Hey, I like to help my players after basketball. This is what we do,'" McCoughtry remembered. "I'm like, really? I was shocked. He's very real. He's very blunt. And I crave that realness. I thank Bill and the organization for believing in me, for giving me the chance because there was so many doubters. 'Oh, she's not working hard. She's old.' Okay, no problem."

The veteran has had no issues putting those thoughts to rest. She's second on the team in scoring, averaging 15.2 points per game while shooting a career-high 54 percent from the field. That's been key for the Aces, who are missing key players like Liz Cambage and Kelsey Plum.

But this comes all while McCoughtry is averaging a career-low in minutes (20.8 per game). She's embracing a role as a mentor to younger stars like two-time All-Star forward A'ja Wilson.

"The role is different and I'm enjoying it," McCoughtry said. "I've been there, done that. I've been a face of the team. That's not even my focus. Let's win a championship. Once you're a champion, no one can take it away."

And if someone ever tries to, she's not having it.

"When I'm back on the mountaintop, I can't respect you," McCoughtry said. "No. You stay over there."

