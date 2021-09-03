16-year-old makes Louisville City FC's roster

Louisville City FC signed goalkeeper Alex Kron to a USL contract, making him available to play in Friday's game against FC Tulsa.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville teenager will get the chance to train and play with the city's professional soccer club.

The St. Xavier High School junior participated in LouCity's first USL Academy League season, and head coach Danny Cruz said he "consistently impressed" the team both in training and during games.

"We believe he has a bright future ahead of him, and we are looking forward to playing a role in his continued development," Cruz said in a release from the club.

Kron backs up Parker Siegfried as the club continues to deal with lack of goalkeeping depth. Kron's father, Jason, said his son has come a long way since he was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2007.

"He is super exited to take a short break from the St. X season to be the backup tonight," Jason Kron said. "It's certainly a goal attained for him."

Kron is not the only 16-year-old making the senior squad in Louisville. Ella Sanchez appeared on Racing Louisville FC's game day roster during The Women's Cup final against FC Bayern Munich. She because Racing's first academy player available for selection.

