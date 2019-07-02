LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville basketball team got a special visitor yesterday.

Actor and comedian Adam Sandler stopped by and hung out with the Cards, and then played a little pickup with his buddies after Louisville's practice.

Coach Chris Mack had a little fun with the visit, tweeting that the team was "looking for some extra #WaterBoys on campus" as a reference to Sandler's 1998 film.

Sandler was in town for his 100% Fresher show at the Louisville Palace.

"Perfect Wednesday, Louisville. Love you guys! I had a ball," he said on Twitter. Sander's next show is on February 8 in Detroit.