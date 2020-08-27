ACC Network's 'ACC Legends' series to feature Lamar Jackson

The series features a marathon of games from the Heisman Trophy winner's career at UofL beginning at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The ACC Network will be broadcasting a marathon of UofL football games as part of their 'ACC Legends' series.

The Aug. 29 marathon features four games that former UofL quarterback Lamar Jackson played in. Jackson is now the QB for the Baltimore Ravens and the reigning NFL MVP.

The marathon kicks off at 11:30 a.m. starting with a new 'ACC Legends' feature on the Heisman Trophy winner.

Three of the games are from Jackson's Heisman winning season in 2016 where the sophomore passed for 3,543 yards and 30 touchdowns and rushed for 1,571 yards and 21 touchdowns. The other game is the Cardinals' 2015 Music City Bowl victory against Texas A&M.

All of the games feature Cardinal victories including two road wins against Syracuse and Virginia, and a home upset over no. 2 Florida State 62-28.

Jackson wrapped up his tenure in a Cardinal uniform in 2017 after winning back-to-back ACC Player of the Year and ACC Offensive Player of the Year awards, the Maxwell Award winner, the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and an All-America nod.

Aside from the accolades, Jackson holds multiple UofL school records for career rushing yards and touchdowns and ranks fourth and fifth in passing yards and touchdowns, respectively.

