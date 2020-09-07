ACC delays fall Olympic sports competitions until at least September 1

The sports affected include men's and women's cross country, field hockey, men's and women's soccer and volleyball.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced Thursday that each of its fall Olympic Sports will hold off on competing until at least September 1. The decision was unanimously approved by the ACC Board of Directors.

The sports affected include men's and women's cross country, field hockey, men's and women's soccer and volleyball. The ACC said these athletes can still practice with safety measures in place, but won't be able to compete with other teams until September 1.