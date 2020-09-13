ACC announces schedule change for Louisville-Miami match

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Cards will kickoff a little later when they face Miami next Saturday.
The ACC announced the change Saturday morning after a COVID-19 outbreak at Virginia Tech forced their match with Virginia to be postponed.
The Cards and The 'Canes will now face off at 7:30 p.m. instead of the original 3:30 p.m. kickoff time.
You can watch that match right here on WHAS11.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.