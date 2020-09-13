x
ACC announces schedule change for Louisville-Miami match

The Cards and the 'Canes will head to prime time on ABC.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Cards will kickoff a little later when they face Miami next Saturday.

The ACC announced the change Saturday morning after a COVID-19 outbreak at Virginia Tech forced their match with Virginia to be postponed.

The Cards and The 'Canes will now face off at 7:30 p.m. instead of the original 3:30 p.m. kickoff time. 

You can watch that match right here on WHAS11.

