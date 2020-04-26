LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just because you don't hear your name called in the NFL Draft doesn't mean you can't get a professional football shot.

Former Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana standouts are still getting theirs through undrafted free agent deals.

For UofL, wide receiver Seth Dawkins is going to the Seattle Seahawks while offensive lineman Tyler Haycraft is heading to the New York Giants. Dawkins racked up 1,510 yards and nine touchdowns over his four seasons with the Cardinals. Haycraft, a St. Xavier High School graduate, was a 2019 team captain and started as Louisville's right tackle last season after originally being a walk-on.

The former Wildcats with deals so far are Calvin Taylor, TJ Carter and Ahmad Wagner. The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Taylor, the Arizona Cardinals got Carter and the Chicago Bears inked Wagner. Taylor is a defensive lineman who led UK with 8.5 sacks in 2019. Carter was a three-year stater for the Wildcats while Wagner had 254 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Indiana's Nick Westbrook has a deal with the Tennessee Titans. The 2019 team captain ranks sixth in catches and seventh in yardage all-time for IU. He had 144 receptions for 2,226 yards and 16 touchdowns as a Hoosier.