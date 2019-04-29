LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The post positions for the 145th running of the Kentucky Longines Oaks have been pulled. The fillies that will run in this Friday's race along with their morning line odds are below:

1. Out for a Spin 15-1

2. Chocolate Kisses 20-1

3. Lady Apple 20-1

4. Bellafina 2-1

5. Flor de la Mar 20-1

6. Positive Spirit 30-1

7. Jaywalk 8-1

8. Motion Emotion 15-1

9. Liora 20-1

10. Champagne Anyone 6-1

11 Jeltrin 15-1

12. Street Band 15-1

13. Serengeti Empress 8-1

14. Restless Rider 6-1

If a horse should scratch, Dunbar Road 5-1 and Point of Honor 30-1 are also eligible to race.

