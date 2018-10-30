LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- November is shaping up to be a big month for entertainment. From Lynyrd Skynard, Travis Scott to American Idol winner and Grammy Award winning artist Fantasia. The last time many of her fans saw sing was for the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin’s funeral service. Now, she along with Anthony Hamilton, Dru Hill and Tamia will perform at the Louisville Soul Music Fest on Friday, November 9th at the KFC Yum! Center.

Fantasia rose to fame as the winner of the third season of American Idol which you can see right here on WHAS11. Just last week, auditions were held right here in Louisville.

There’s several other connections in the show. Grammy Award winner Anthony Hamilton is no stranger to the area thanks to Kentucky’s own Nappy Roots. He earned a Grammy nod for “Po” Folks and collaborated on several selections with the group from Watermelon, Chicken & Gritz to Sick & Tired.

The other bluegrass connection is two members of Playa, Jawaan Peacock and Benjamin Bush joined forces with Dru Hill. It will be exciting to see these two Louisville natives back on stage with fans who love and appreciate their soulful sound.

Tamia rounds out the major lineup. She currently released new music “Passion Like Fire” with her hit and one of my top selections “It’s Yours”.

Tickets range from $45.50 to $256.00 to see Fantasia, Anthony Hamilton, Dru Hill and Tamia at the Louisville Soul Music Festival held on Friday, November 9th at the KFC Yum! Center. Doors open at 7:00 pm with the show scheduled to begin a hour later at 8:00 pm.

