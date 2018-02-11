LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11)-- The411: With Halloween now over many will begin to look forward to the next holiday, Thanksgiving. With it quickly approaching, cooking tends to bring out the inner chef in you especially if you are trying to be creative with traditional dishes.

A Louisville chef will be cooking out of the box. Well, maybe not out of a box. Darnell “Superchef” Ferguson will have to come up with some unique dishes to stay in the Food Network’s latest show. It’s the Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge.

From my understanding of the show, it is five chefs putting innovative and fast forward ideas to traditional dishes. The show will have a total of four shows, which includes a finale. When you go to the Food Network’s website, it only gives the name of the show.

The Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge will be hosted by Chef Giada De Laurentiis. She will challenge the chefs to think out of the box when creating delicious sides dishes and desserts. The contestants will need more than a wishbone to advance. They must impress three renowned chefs, Alex Guarnaschelli, Christian Petroni and Carla Hall to win.

The winner of the Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge carves their name in the turkey day history books with a cash prize of $23,000 and bragging rights for a year.

The premiere of The Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge will be on Sunday, November 4th at 9:00 pm (EST) and 8:00 pm (Central). If you have a story idea, send it to me at The411@whas11.com. You can follow me on Twitter @Sherlenemediapr for real-time updates on this story, community and entertainment news.

© 2018 WHAS-TV