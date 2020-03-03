LOUISVILLE, Ky. — How did we fall for this again?

After something bad happens, you often hear people say, "Don’t let history repeat itself." So how did the same generation who got hooked by fruity flavored cigarettes and cool ads in the '70s let the same thing happen to their kids?

Remember Joe Camel? Well, here’s Juul Joe.

Juul

Juul told us they stopped selling most flavors and never targeted kids, but a Stanford study and the multiple states suing the company argue they did.

Regardless, how did a vape company go from a California startup with a few fruity flavors turn into a multi-billion dollar corporation backed by big tobacco? It's simple. We let them.

According to the CDC, one in ever four high school students have vaped in the past month. The same is true for one in every ten middle school students. That’s ridiculous and it never should have happened. But now that it did.

What can we do?

Well, if we’re worried someone wooed our kids into vaping, then we can’t just point the finger, it’s on us to woo them out of it. Luckily there’s a group already doing that.

Truth.com has been doing this for years. Now, they’re specifically taking on Juul. They’re not just telling kids they’ll die because you can’t do that. They’re invincible. They’re telling kids how addiction can make you poor, how sharing a vape can spread STDs, they’re saying stuff young people actually care about and will listen to. They’re even offering a text help line to help them quit.

This is new. This is smart. This might work and it has to. It’s already too late and the next generation of smokers is already addicted, but one day they’ll be parents. When the next cool thing comes out, they’ll have the chance to do what their parents didn’t. The chance to remember previous mistakes and put them out before they spark new ones.

Just a thought.

In Just A Thought, WHAS11 anchor Daniel Sechtin shares his opinion on a topic or current event.

