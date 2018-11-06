(INSIDE EDITION) -- Though it was Prince William's time to shine while competing in the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy Sunday, it was Princess Charlotte who stole the show.

The 3-year-old royal was photographed showing off her acrobatic skills to her mother, Kate Middleton, and her big brother, Prince George, 4, at Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire.

Charlotte attempted headstands and pranced around the grounds, much to the amusement of her mother, who could be seen having a hearty laugh while her daughter was upside down.

Kate kept a close eye on her little girl and oldest son, who spent much of the day chasing after each other and their cousin Savannah Phillips.

The kids also were content to entertain themselves, as Prince George smiled while playing with a dark-blue toy gun. He and Kate also spent time playing with a rainbow slinky.

The event, which costs up to £150 (about $200) per ticket, raises funds for two charitable causes: the Royal Marsden, of which Prince William serves as president, and Centrepoint, of which he is a patron.

Newborn Prince Louis was not brought to the match, allowing Kate to spend more time with her older children.

The foursome spent the previous day together as well, celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday at Trooping the Color 2018 in London Saturday.

