(INSIDE EDITION) -- Bindi Irwin has posted an emotional tribute to her late father, Steve Irwin, as she marks the 12th anniversary of his death.

Steve, aka the Crocodile Hunter, was killed on Sept. 4, 2006, when a stingray barb pierced his heart as he was filming a documentary called "Ocean's Deadliest."

Bindi, now 20, shared a picture of her family along with the caption, "Together Forever."

BindiSueIrwin/Instagram

Earlier this year, Steve Irwin was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His family was in attendance for the ceremony.

“Steve always said that he hoped his message of conservation would live on forever,” said his widow, Terri Irwin.

"It means the world to us that Steve’s memory will live on in so many ways."

