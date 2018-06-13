Corrections officers have arrested a woman for attempting to smuggle drugs in her body during inmate visitation at a S.C. prison.

Tonya Denise Elrod is accused of attempting to introduce contraband, including methamphetamine and synthetic marijuana, into Evans Correctional Institution, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC). Police say she conspired with unnamed co-defendants to introduce the contraband.

Elrod was arrested on Sunday, June 10 after a police K9 alerted to the presence of an illegal substance during inmate visitation. Police say Elrod was found to have approximately 30 grams of methamphetamine and 28 grams of synthetic marijuana of inside her body and inside her vehicle following a search.

Elrod is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, criminal conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana and attempting to furnish a prisoner with contraband.

Evans Correctional Institution is a level 2 security prison for men located in Bennettsville, South Carolina.

