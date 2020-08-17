x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

News

She stopped for an energy drink. She wound up winning $500,000

Stephanie Blanco cleaned out her car and stopped at a 7-Eleven in Virginia Beach for an energy drink. She bought a lottery ticket and won half a million dollars.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The thirst was real for Stephanie Blanco, and because of it, she won $500,000.

Blanco, who lives in Virginia Beach, wrapped up a visit to the beach, itself. She cleaned out her car. All she wanted was a cold energy drink. Blanco made a stop at the 7-Eleven at 1040 Lynnhaven Parkway. (It's about four minutes down the road from Lynnhaven Mall.)

Blanco went into the store and got her drink. She also picked up a lottery scratcher for the 100X the Money game. She gave it a scratch and found that she'd won half a million dollars.

The Virginia Lottery said prizes for that particular game range from $30 all the way up to its top prize of $7 million. Blanco's prize is the second prize (not too bad).

There's a $7 million prize that still hadn't been claimed as of August 17. The odds of winning that top prize are 1 in 2,611,200.

Blanco said she's planning to use her winnings to buy a house and to take care of family members.

Credit: Virginia Lottery
Stephanie Blanco won $500,000 after she bought a 100X the Money scratcher game at a 7-Eleven on Lynnhaven Parkway. She stopped at the store to pick up an energy drink.

The Virginia Lottery said it generates more than $1.7 million a day for the state's K-12 public schools.

Voters approved the start of the lottery through a referendum in 1987.

Related Articles